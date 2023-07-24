In the dynamic field of cybersecurity, staying ahead of the game and possessing the right skills is crucial, especially for penetration testers. As an aspiring or experienced penetration tester, acquiring industry-recognized certifications can not only validate your expertise but also enhance your professional credibility. Here, we highlight some of the best cybersecurity certifications specifically tailored for penetration testers.

1. Pentest+ (CompTIA PenTest+)

Developed by CompTIA, Pentest+ is a highly regarded certification that covers the fundamental skills needed for penetration testing. It emphasizes hands-on, practical knowledge and validates proficiency in various areas such as planning, scoping, and executing penetration tests.

Official Name CompTIA Pentest+ Prerequisites and required courses Network+, Security+ or equivalent knowledge. Minimum of 3-4 years of hands-on information security or related experience. While there is no required prerequisite, PenTest+ is intended to follow CompTIA Security+ or equivalent experience and has a technical, hands-on focus. Number of exams One: PT0-002 (Pearson VUE) (Maximum of 85 questions, 165 minutes) Cost of exam $392 (CompTIA exam voucher) Note: A CompTIA exam voucher allows candidates to test via computer at a location of their choice. Pearson VUE exam vouchers allow candidates to test in a Pearson VUE facility. URL https://www.comptia.org/certifications/pentest Self-study materials eLearning with CertMaster Learn, Interactive Labs with CertMaster Labs, Exam Prep with CertMaster Practice, Study Guides for PenTest+, Instructor-Led Training. Additionally, Udemy offers Pentest+ training and practice exams.

2. OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional)

The OSCP certification, offered by Offensive Security, is highly respected in the industry. It focuses on practical, real-world challenges and tests candidates’ ability to exploit systems and networks. OSCP holders demonstrate their proficiency in penetration testing methodologies and techniques.

Official Name PEN-200: Penetration Testing with Kali Linux Prerequisites and required courses Solid understanding of TCP/IP networking, Reasonable Windows and Linux administration experience, and Familiarity with basic Bash and/or Python scripting. Number of exams 24-hour exam, Proctored. Cost of exam $1599 Course & Cert Exam Bundle. URL https://www.offsec.com/courses/pen-200 Self-study materials The PEN-200 course and online lab prepare you for the OSCP penetration testing certification.

3. eCPPT (eLearnSecurity Certified Professional Penetration Tester)

The eCPPT certification from eLearnSecurity is designed to validate the skills required to perform comprehensive penetration tests. It covers a wide range of topics including network and web application penetration testing, as well as exploit development.

Official Name Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (ANSI) Prerequisites and required courses Understanding a letter of engagement and the basics related to a penetration testing engagement, Deep understanding of networking concepts, Manual exploitation of Windows and Linux targets, Performing vulnerability assessment of networks, Using Metasploit for complex and multi-step exploitation of different systems and OS’s, Web application manual exploitation, Ability in performing post-exploitation techniques, Exploit development skills on x86 environment, Outstanding reporting skills. Number of exams One: 14 days (7 days of penetration testing, 7 days of reporting) Cost of exam $400 (INE Premium training for $749 or Premium+ training for $899, provides a 50% discount on exam vouchers) URL https://elearnsecurity.com/product/ecpptv2-certification Self-study materials INE courses prepare you for the eCPPT exam through a blend of expert-led courses and practical lab time. You can also increase your skills on platforms such as TryHackMe or HackTheBox.

4. CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)

Offered by EC-Council, the CEH certification is globally recognized and covers the tools and techniques used by ethical hackers. It equips professionals with the knowledge to identify vulnerabilities and implement countermeasures effectively.

CEH facts and figures

Official Name Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Prerequisites and required courses Training is highly recommended. Without formal training, candidates must have at least two years of information security-related experience and an educational background in information security, pay a nonrefundable eligibility application fee of $100 and submit an exam eligibility form before purchasing an exam voucher. Number of exams One: 312-50 (ECC Exam)/312-50 (VUE) (125 multiple-choice questions, four hours) Cost of exam $950 (ECC exam voucher) Note: An ECC exam voucher allows candidates to test via computer at a location of their choice. Pearson VUE exam vouchers allow candidates to test in a Pearson VUE facility and cost $1,199. URL https://www.eccouncil.org/programs/certified-ethical-hacker-ceh Self-study materials EC-Council instructor-led courses, computer-based training, online courses and more are available at ECCouncil.org. A CEH skills assessment is also available for credential seekers. Additionally, Udemy offers CEH practice exams. CEH-approved educational materials are available for $850 from EC-Council.

5. CPTE (Certified Penetration Testing Engineer)

The CPTE certification, provided by the Mile2 organization, validates the skills needed to conduct penetration tests in various environments. It encompasses both technical and non-technical aspects of penetration testing and emphasizes the importance of a well-rounded approach.

Official Name Mile2 C)PTE Prerequisites and required courses A minimum of 12 months experience in networking technologies, Sound knowledge of TCP/IP, Knowledge of Microsoft packages Network+, Microsoft, Security+, Basic knowledge of Linux is essential. Number of exams One: Mile2 C)PTE (Online proctored) (100 multiple-choice questions, 2 hours) Cost of exam $440 C)PTE: Certified Penetration Testing Engineer – Exam Combo. URL https://mile2.com/penetration-testing-engineer-outline Self-study materials Mile2 live classes, computer-based training, and electronic material at Mile2.com. Additionally, Udemy offers Mile2 training video series.

6. GPEN (GIAC Penetration Tester)

The GPEN certification, offered by GIAC, focuses on assessing the skills required to conduct effective penetration tests. It covers various areas, including network, web application, and wireless penetration testing, as well as exploit development and post-exploitation techniques.

Official Name Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (ANSI) Prerequisites and required courses The GPEN certification does not have specific prerequisites; nevertheless, a strong grasp of the Windows operating system, proficiency in using the Windows and Linux command line, sound knowledge of computer networking and TCP/IP protocols, and a fundamental understanding of cryptographic concepts are recommended. Number of exams One: Proctored exam. (82 multiple-choice questions, three hours) Cost of exam $949 GIAC certification attempt. URL https://www.giac.org/certifications/penetration-tester-gpen Self-study materials Training is available in various modalities, including live training and OnDemand.

7. LPT (Licensed Penetration Tester)

The LPT certification, provided by EC-Council, is an advanced-level certification that validates the skills of penetration testers in a real-world scenario. It involves a rigorous hands-on exam where candidates must identify vulnerabilities, exploit systems, and provide comprehensive reports.

Official Name Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) Prerequisites and required courses High experience on penetration testing is highly recommended. The age requirement for attending the training or the exam is restricted to any candidate that is permitted by his/her country of origin/residency. Number of exams One: You can choose your challenge. Either two 12-hour sessions or a single 24-hour exam. Cost of exam $500 (ECC exam voucher) Note: You will need to renew it every year for $250 USD. URL https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/licensed-penetration-tester-lpt-master/ Self-study materials EC-Council instructor-led courses, computer-based training, online courses and more are available at ECCouncil.org.

8. GWAPT (GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester)

The GWAPT certification, offered by GIAC, specifically focuses on web application penetration testing. It covers a range of topics such as web vulnerabilities, application security, and secure coding practices.

Official Name GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester (GWAPT) Prerequisites and required courses High experience on web application pentesting. Practical work experience can help ensure that you have developed the skills required for the GWAPT certification exam. Number of exams One: 1 proctored exam, 82 questions, 3 hours. Cost of exam $949 URL https://www.giac.org/certifications/web-application-penetration-tester-gwapt/ Self-study materials Official SANS GWAPT training. Practice tests are also available.

9. OSWA (Offensive Security Wireless Attacks)

The OSWA certification from Offensive Security, specializes in wireless network security and penetration testing. It validates skills in identifying wireless vulnerabilities, exploiting weaknesses, and securing wireless networks.

Official Name Offensive Security Wireless Attacks (OSWA) Prerequisites and required courses Solid understanding of TCP/IP and the OSI model and familiarity with Linux. Number of exams One: 3 hours and 45 minutes. Once the exam is finished, you will have another 24 hours to upload your documentation. Cost of exam $1599 Course & Cert Exam Bundle. URL https://www.offsec.com/courses/pen-210/ Self-study materials The PEN-210 course and online lab prepare you for the OSCP penetration testing certification.

10. eWPT (eLearnSecurity Web Application Penetration Tester)

The eWPT certification is designed to validate the skills necessary for conducting web application penetration tests. It covers web vulnerabilities, attack vectors, and secure coding practices. Many companies may require a certification on web application pentesting, which eWPT may be a great choice to have.

Official Name eLearrnSecurity Web Application Penetrrration Tester (eWPT) Prerequisites and required courses Understanding penetration testing processes and methodologies, Web application analysis and inspection, OSINT and information gathering techniques, Vulnerability assessment of web applications. Number of exams One: 14 days (7 days of penetration testing, 7 days of reporting) Cost of exam $400 (INE Premium training for $749 or Premium+ training for $899, provides a 50% discount on exam vouchers). URL https://elearnsecurity.com/product/ewpt-certification/ Self-study materials INE courses prepare you for the eCPPT exam through a blend of expert-led courses and practical lab time. You can also increase your skills on platforms such as TryHackMe or HackTheBox.

Do you need a cybersecurity certification?

These certifications serve as valuable credentials, demonstrating your expertise and commitment to the field of penetration testing. They enhance your career prospects and provide you with a comprehensive skill set to effectively assess and secure systems and networks.

It’s important to note that while certifications are valuable, hands-on experience, continuous learning, and keeping up with emerging trends are equally crucial for staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Consider your career goals, areas of interest, and the specific requirements of the organizations you aim to work with when selecting the certifications that align best with your professional journey.

Also, keep in mind that certifications are not just pieces of paper. They represent your dedication, expertise, and continuous commitment to maintaining a high standard of professionalism in the cybersecurity industry. So, choose the certifications that align with your goals, embark on the journey of learning and exploration, and make a positive impact as a skilled and knowledgeable penetration tester.

Conclusion

Remember, the field of cybersecurity requires constant adaptation and growth, so embracing a lifelong learning mindset is essential. Stay updated with the latest techniques, tools, and vulnerabilities, and actively engage in cybersecurity communities and forums to exchange knowledge and experiences with fellow professionals. Combine practical experience with the certifications mentioned above to build a strong foundation in penetration testing.

Whether you’re starting your career or looking to advance in the field, investing in these certifications can significantly enhance your penetration testing skills and open doors to exciting opportunities. Employers often seek certified professionals to ensure their systems are robust and secure against potential threats.