Ilya Sachkov, the co-founder of Group-IB, a Russian cybersecurity firm, was accused of sharing classified information with foreign spies. Sachov is sentenced to 14 years in prison today. Sachkov was arrested in September 2021 by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and has now been sentenced.

Sachkov’s lawyer expressed disappointment in the verdict, believing there was sufficient evidence to prove Sachkov’s innocence, and plans to appeal the decision. Former colleagues who own Group-IB’s Russian business will also seek President Vladimir Putin’s intervention.

Sachkov supporters showed up in court

Sachkov’s arrest had caused a stir in the cybersecurity market, and his supporters showed up in court wearing T-shirts bearing his portrait. Prior to his legal troubles, Sachkov had raised concerns about the handling of cybercrime by Russian authorities, which might have contributed to his predicament.

Despite being a promising businessman and having met Putin in the past, Sachkov is now part of a trend of individuals facing treason charges in Russia in recent years.