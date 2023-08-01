SEO Audit and Reporting Tool SEOptimer has announced its acquisition of MonitorBacklinks, a longstanding Backlink Discovery and Monitoring Tool, to expand its suite of products for Agencies, SEO Marketers and Website Owners. MonitorBacklinks has served more than 100,000 Marketers and Website Owners since 2012 and has been featured in prominent publications such as Search Engine Journal and Backlinko.

MonitorBacklinks helps marketers to:

Monitor any site’s backlink profile, including insights on traffic, links gained, keyword rankings, and other useful backlink data points.

View competitor backlinks and ranking keywords to reverse engineer their link-building strategies.

Find high-quality, relevant websites for link outreach or guest posting.

Get notified each time an inbound link is removed.

Eliminate the effects of negative SEO by finding bad links and creating a disavow list that can be submitted to Google.

Adam Krzywda, CEO of SEOptimer said,

“MonitorBacklinks is a well-loved tool in the SEO space. This acquisition creates a great addition to our product suite for SEO marketers, of which backlink management was one of the last missing pieces. Longer term, we will look to integrate backlink research, discovery and monitoring into SEOptimer and offer a full suite of SEO tools under the one brand.”