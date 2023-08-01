Snappy, the award-winning gifting company, announced the launch of its personal gifting plugin for ChatGPT, further revolutionizing how people give gifts. The Snappy Gifts plugin is powered by GPT-4. It uses Snappy’s proprietary gifting data, as well as its rich expertise and deep insights earned from sending more than 3 million gifts worldwide, to ensure that the perfect gift is sent every time, for every recipient, on every occasion.

More than 10,000 expertly-curated gifts

To use the Snappy Gifts plugin for ChatGPT, gift-givers input details about their recipients’ interests and hobbies, and the desired gift budget. For example “A $50 gift for a camping-obsessed new dad who loves to bake.” Using this information, the plugin generates a custom-curated gift collection. Gift givers can personalize the experience with a message and a range of delightful digital wrapping experiences and then notify their recipients via text or email that a gift collection is waiting for them. Recipients then use a custom link to select their favorite gift from the curated collection of gift options.

Snappy offers a wide-ranging catalog of more than 10,000 expertly-curated gifts from trusted partners, ensuring that, whether it’s for birthdays, anniversaries, or “just because,” gift selections cater to every taste, preference, and budget.

Check out this video to see how the Snappy Gifts plugin takes all the guesswork out of gifting.

Hani Goldstein, Snappy’s co-founder and CEO said,

“We have always prided ourselves on eliminating the guesswork from gifting, and our new plugin seamlessly integrates Snappy’s expertise with ChatGPT. With this integration, users can enjoy Snappy’s functionality within the chatbot itself. By meeting customers where they are and embracing the power of Generative AI, we were able to create an even more customizable, stress-free, time-saving, and joyful gifting experience. It’s like having a personal gifting assistant at your fingertips.”

Users with a ChatGPTPlus account can install the Snappy Gifts ChatGPT plugin from the ChatGPT store directly without any additional charge.