French aerospace, defense, and security company Thales announced the agreement with private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire Imperva. Thales will buy Imperva for an enterprise value of $3.6B. The transaction is planned to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Thales stated that Imperva’s integration will help the company to expand its addressable market. With the Imperva integration, Thales’ entire cybersecurity business is expected to generate over €2.5 billion in revenue.

Offering cybersecurity solutions

Imperva offers application security, data security, network security, and application performance solutions. The company’s products are designed to protect web applications and APIs against DDoS attacks, bots, and supply chain attacks. Imperva helps ensure the availability and protect sensitive data in cloud and on-premises environments.

The company had more than half a billion dollars in revenue (TTM) in 2022 and over 1,400 employees. Thoma Bravo acquired Imperva in 2018 for $2.1 billion in cash.