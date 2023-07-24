In a bold move, Twitter has bid farewell to its iconic bird logo and embraced the letter ‘X’ as its new official logo. This decision was spurred by an announcement from Elon Musk over the weekend. The change has already been implemented on the website. Interestingly, Musk also tweeted that x.com now redirects to twitter.com.

Elon Musk referred to this new logo as an “interim” one, hinting that another logo change might be in the pipeline. But the transformation doesn’t stop at just the logo. Musk stated that Twitter will eventually phase out the Twitter brand and gradually move away from all bird-related references.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Late Sunday, Musk updated his profile photo to feature the new Twitter logo, and the official Twitter account (@Twitter) also changed its name and display picture to reflect the new X logo. In a response to a user, Musk suggested that people should now refer to Tweets as “x’s.”

CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed that Twitter’s evolution into X would focus on enhancing audio, video, messaging, payment/banking features and creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. This ambitious vision indicates a significant shift in the platform’s direction.

Elon Musk’s is in love with the letter “X”

Elon Musk founded X.com in 1997, which later became PayPal. His space venture SpaceX also features “X” in its logo. Recently, he launched an AI company called X.ai. In April, Twitter’s legal name was changed from Twitter Inc. to X Corp, signaling a shift towards this new branding.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has been referred to as “X, the everything app” on multiple occasions, hinting at the platform’s potential expansion.

This isn’t the first time Musk has altered Twitter’s logo. Earlier this year, he briefly changed it to the Doge meme. A user-developed an extension to revert to the bird logo, and it also works for the new “X” logo, offering users the option to restore the bird emblem quickly.

Notably, Twitter initially did not feature its famous bird logo during its early years. In 2010, the company officially adopted the iconic bird logo affectionately called “Larry the bird” after the legendary basketball player Larry Bird.

Twitter’s decision to rebrand comes shortly after Musk acknowledged the company’s financial challenges, citing “negative cash flow” due to a “~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”