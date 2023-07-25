Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that aims to create intelligent machines. Thanks to machine learning and deep learning developments, AI has become a part of the tech industry in recent years. Besides, the number of technical and specialized research on AI is increased. This powerful and exciting field is becoming more important for modern society.

Self-driving cars, navigation systems, and chatbots are some examples of real-life AI. Machines with AI can think, react, and act like humans. They can learn from experiences thanks to machine learning. The other core component of AI is deep learning. Deep learning differs from machine learning by using artificial neural networks, algorithms inspired by the human brain.

Like machine learning, deep learning machines repeatedly perform a task to improve the outcome. However, deep learning uses neural networks that have deep layers that enable learning. In conclusion, they can learn how to solve the problem. Artificial intelligence continues to develop and affect many fields such as automotive, communication, healthcare, music, military, law, and more.

How does Artificial Intelligence work?

Artificial intelligence was born to create super-powerful thinking and data analysis skills. Although AI is still perceived as human imitation robots that will take over the world, designing aims to develop human talents and creations. It works with the principle of going beyond it by imitating people’s perceptions and reactions. It is becoming the foundation of innovation day by day.

AI can work more extensively on data than people can provide. Uses predictions to automate complex structured or routine tasks by processing strong learning algorithms. One of the common usages of AI is problem-solving for specific tasks. With the help of AI, detection, and prevention of security problems, the solution to technological problems of users, reduction of work on production management and internal compliance measurement can be made.

Development of AI

Artificial intelligence has turned into an area that many sectors are working on. Thanks to AI, high commodity computing power in the cloud environment, low budget, and high-performance computing power provide ease of access. Initially, only non-cloud-based and high-budget computing environments could be used for AI. AI can be considered as the simulation of human intelligence. AI development may be altered according to science fiction from time to time.

Artificial intelligence should be trained with intensive data to design accurate predictions. In order to process and store data, organizations can create and train AI algorithms. AI is also an advantage element in the competitive market. Thanks to AI, costs are reduced, risks are reduced, market-entry time is accelerated, and more skill is gaining power against its competitors.

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Businesses and organizations using artificial intelligence improve user experience and increase productivity. Besides all these features, AI is still not very common. AI projects for enterprises/organizations that do not use cloud computing require a high budget for interest, complex structure, and advanced expertise. Today, many web hosting providers are also modernizing their infrastructures regarding artificial intelligence.

As artificial intelligence-supported solutions and tools were designed, more and more companies started to benefit from AI on a practical and low budget. Over time, with built-in/traditional AI features; The concept of AI is developed with solutions, tools, and software that automates the algorithmic decision-making process. Healthcare is also a very important area for AI developers. Other than these, with an AI system, it is also possible to play chess with a grand master or even drive a car without a driver.

Ready-to-use artificial intelligence, conspiracy can be described as an advanced solution that can overcome many challenges. It provides a very important commercial contribution to companies. Despite all the advantageous features of AI, many businesses cannot exploit the full potential of machine learning and other AI skills. Inefficient workflows and the lack of teamwork supporting the AI system have a negative impact on the potential effects of artificial intelligence.

The future of Artificial Intelligence

The machine, which is based on machine learning, develops the ability to self-learning by processing data, just like in humans, as a dystopia in films and science fiction novels. However, the most important goals to be realized with artificial intelligence are projects related to the health sector. Unlike human beings, these machines, developed by humans, are intended to be error-free.

Artificial Intelligence aims to solve problems like climate change and hunger and design a more ideal world. Solomon also states that technology giants will establish joint projects in the field of AI. Charles Nduko, a physician from Emteq, believes that AI is not valuable without human factors and that it can be used most effectively in the health sector and in the diagnosis of many diseases.

Effects of Artificial Intelligence on unemployment

Perhaps the most basic fear of people about AI is unemployment. The concern that the tools and systems developed through AI will increase quickly by replacing people and developing unmanned systems leads to a negative perspective towards the development of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence, which has become inevitable for security systems, can soon eliminate the need for drivers with the dominance of autonomous vehicles. Although artificial intelligence tools have the ability to decide and construct, although they do not have ethical perceptions, the existence of areas where the human factor is still more effective cannot be ignored.

Artificial intelligence, also referred to as virtual reality, saves labor, time, and budget by using it more actively every day in many fields such as the education system and construction sector.

Types of Artificial Intelligence

There are four types of artificial intelligence developed or being developed.

Reactive Machines

Limited Memory

Theory of Mind

Self-aware

Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI)

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Artificial Superintelligence (ASI)

Reactive Machines

It is a kind of artificial intelligence that can be a single area of expertise because it has no memory and cannot make inferences based on experience. (Example of Kasparov encounter with IBM Deep Blue chess computer). This is one of the oldest forms of AI.

Limited Memory

“Limited Memory AI machines can synthesize the worldly information he has previously programmed with the information he has collected from the past and make decisions about possible future situations. (Example of driverless vehicles and digital assistants)

Theory of Mind

The “Theory of Mind” is the next level of AI. Unlike callous digital assistants, it was developed to understand and react to people, even other artificial intelligence. Theory of mind-level AI is able to better interact with entities by discerning their needs, emotions, beliefs, and thought processes.

Self-Aware

This type, which is an advanced extension of mind theory, is the subject of today’s curiosity about technology. Only this kind of AI has been developed as being aware of itself. He has special skills such as thinking and writing, analyzing and understanding one’s feelings.

Artificial Narrow Intelligence

Artificial narrow intelligence refers to AI systems that can only perform a specific task autonomously using human-like capabilities. These machines can do nothing more than what they are programmed to do, and thus have a very limited or narrow range of competencies.

Artificial General Intelligence

By Artificial General Intelligence an AI, an agent can learn, perceive, understand, and function completely as a human being. These systems are able to independently build multiple competencies and form connections and generalizations across domains. That makes AGI have most of the capabilities of a human being.

Artificial Superintelligence (ASI)

Artificial Superintelligence can replicate the multi-faceted intelligence of human beings. It is a better AI form because they have overwhelmingly greater memory, faster data processing and analysis, and decision-making capabilities.