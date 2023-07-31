ChatGPT is a language model-generating AI chatbot trained to respond to human-like dialogue. ChatGPT is managed by AI technology from OpenAI. The AI chatbot can answer questions, generate programming code, write essays and emails, reject improper requests, and even admit its mistakes.

When did ChatGPT get released?

ChatGPT’s developer OpenAI released the early demo of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022. As soon as it got released, the chatbot quickly attracted millions and its examples went viral on social media. Within five days, the chatbot had reached over one million users.

OpenAI was founded in December 2015. Its founders included Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba, and John Schulman.

How does ChatGPT work?

ChatGPT is an upper version of GPT-3.5, a language model trained to generate text. ChatGPT was adjusted for conversation by using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) method. The model uses human illustrations and preference similarities to lead the chatbot toward sought answers.

Is ChatGPT safe to use?

OpenAI allows users to opt-in to share their data to improve model performance. According to ChatGPT’s developers, OpenAI does not sell users’ data for their services, advertising, or creating profiles of people unless people openly decide to share their data for this purpose.

Is ChatGPT free?

ChatGPT is free. However, OpenAI released a subscription plan under ChatGPT Plus. The subscription is for $20/month, and subscribers receives several benefits such as;

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

ChatGPT Plus is available to customers worldwide.

Will ChatGPT replace programmers?

ChatGPT is unlikely to replace programmers. However, ChatGPT and related AI may threaten some jobs, especially white-collar ones. According to experts below jobs may be replaced by ChatGPT.

Tech jobs

Coders

Computer programmers

Software engineers

Data analysts

Media jobs

Content creation

Technical writing

Journalism

Advertising

Legal industry jobs

Legal assistants

Paralegals

Market research analysts and Finance jobs such as financial analysts and personal financial advisors also may become at risk.

How to make money with ChatGPT?

There are several ways to make money with ChatGPT.One of the main advantages of ChatGPT has the advantage that can be operated from anywhere with a device that has an internet connection. You can earn money online by working from home using ChatGPT. Here are some ways to earn money by using ChatGPT or related AI.

Blogging/Copywriting

E-Mail Writing

Content Writing

Social Media Managing

Video Editing

Translation Services

Resume Creation

Writing Product Descriptions

Can ChatGPT be detected?

The answer is yes. You can detect ChatGPT-produced texts by using online tools like OpenAI API Key. The tool was founded by Open AI, itself. Another software that can detect ChatGPT written content is Turnitin. It is an effective plagiarism detection tool. After ChatGPT’s release, it caused concerns about ethical issues, mostly in the academic area. Turnitin has quickly responded to the worries in the world of education and it can detect contents whether generated by Chat GPT, with 98% accuracy.

Best ChatGPT Alternatives

If you wish to try other similar services that offer ChatGPT-like tools, here is a list of ChatGPT alternatives you should try out.